The main event for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is set.

During this week’s special AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, the main event for the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view was announced.

Early in the show, Orange Cassidy issued a challenge to Jon Moxley, vowing to take his AEW World Championship out of his sack and put it where it belongs, in his back-pack.

Later in the show, Mox lured Cassidy to the ring for a big brawl involving several other talents. Following the segment, it was later officially announced that Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy will take place at AEW Full Gear 2024.

AEW Full Gear 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 23 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.