The main event for this Sunday’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is set.

During the opening segment of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, Hangman Page and Will Ospreay went face-to-face to share their final words ahead of their high-stakes showdown this coming weekend.

Ospreay noted that he put in a formal request to AEW President Tony Khan for their match to be the main event of Sunday’s pay-per-view, and by the end of the segment, the commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Ian Riccaboni confirmed that Khan indeed has made it official.

Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament will be going on last this Sunday, when AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 goes down live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

