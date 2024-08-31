The main event for the “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw in two weeks has been announced.

During the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 international premium live event on Saturday, August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, a big announcement was made about the upcoming “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw.

Scheduled for September 9, 2024, WWE is billing the episode of WWE Raw in two weeks time as the “Season Premiere” of the weekly three-hour main roster red brand prime time program.

Advertised as the main event for the 9/9 WWE Raw “Season Premiere” is a fatal-four-way No. 1 contender match to determine the next challenger to reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Thus far, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Pete Dunne have qualified for the match. Two more spots will be filled on the post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Raw on Monday, September 2.

Scheduled in qualifying matches on the 9/2 episode of WWE Raw this Monday night are Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov.