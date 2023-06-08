AEW Collision has its first-ever main event.

Tony Khan announced on this evening’s edition of Dynamite that Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) will team up with ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe to battle the AEW Tag Team Champions FTR and a returning CM Punk.

This confirms a report made earlier in the day by Fightful Select. You can read about that here. Punk last teamed with FTR at AEW’s debut show in Los Angeles in 2022, the same night that he broke his foot and had his first AEW world championship reign halted.