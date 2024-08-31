– With TNA Emergence 2024 in the rear-view mirror following the August 30 special event in Louisville, KY., TNA Wrestling now sets their focus on their next upcoming live special event, TNA Victory Road 2024. The show will take place on pay-per-view and TNA+ from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on September 13. Scheduled as the main event for the show is TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defending against former champion Moose of The System.

– TNA holds their Jeff Hardy Birthday Bash & Appreciation Night tonight at their Impact taping in Louisville, Kentucky. As noted, TNA has announced Steph De Lander confronting Matt Cardona, an appearance by new X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz, as well as Jordynne Grace’s latest TNA Knockouts open challenge for the show.