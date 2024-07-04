The main event for tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV will be a high stakes contest.

Ahead of the July 4, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT, the main event for the show has been revealed, as Jake Something will battle the wildly popular Joe Hendry in one of the final two Road To Slammiversary Qualifying matches for spots in the upcoming TNA World Championship bout against Moose at the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada later this month.

Also scheduled for tonight’s two-hour TNA on AXS broadcast from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. is “BROKEN” Matt Hardy & Rebecca Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards, Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat, as well as Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian in the other Road To Slammiversary Qualifying match.

Kicking off the broadcast will be Trey Miguel vs. Leon Slater in one-on-one action.