The Hardys will be serving as the main event of the final show before Friday’s TNA Victory Road 2024 special event.

Heading into the TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ tonight at 8/7c, PWInsider.com is reporting that The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will be squaring off against The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards in the main event of the show.

As we reported earlier today, Hammerstone, fresh off of his WWE NXT debut this past Tuesday night, will open up the show with the first match of the evening against Steve Maclin.

Also scheduled for the show tonight is an appearance by Joe Hendry, Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw, Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside and ABC vs. First Class in a Tornado Tag Team match.

Check back here after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.