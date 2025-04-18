During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso addressed the negative reactions he gets on the internet versus the positive reactions he gets from people live in arenas at WWE events.

“The internet wrestling,” he began. “I don’t even know what that is, is that person? What y’all look like?”

He continued, “‘Cause if you come to these arenas and feel this in-person, you can sit behind the keyboard I don’t know what that is, you know, but I’m out there shaking arenas and you wanna be out there cause the whole arena is gonna be [doing his entrance], come to one of these shows and it might change your opinion, at-least you’ll have fun.”

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso is expected to kick off WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19 at Allegiant Stadium with the first premium live event match of the evening, challenging GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Make sure to join us here this weekend for the best live WrestleMania 41 results coverage on the web!