The lineup for week two of WWE NXT on The CW Network continues to take shape.

In a digital exclusive interview with WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso after the post-Bad Blood 2024 episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, October 7, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., the master of “YEET!” confirmed he will be in the house for the NXT on CW show in the same venue on Tuesday night, October 8.

“Hell yeah, we can confirm that,” Uso said. “What up, Sexyy Red? St. Louis’ own. You know what I’m saying? But hell yeah, I’m gonna stay one more night in NXT. I’ll be at NXT so we can YEET.”

Also scheduled for the 10/8 episode of NXT on CW:

* Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade will appear

* Oba Demi vs. Tony D’Angelo (North American Title)

* Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

* Sexxy Red will appear

* Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under (Tag Titles)

* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence

* Trick Williams will appear

