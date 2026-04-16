An already tense interview quickly spiraled out of control ahead of WrestleMania 42.

While making the media rounds, Jey Uso appeared on the ‘Come And Talk 2 Me’ podcast with Cam’ron and Ma$e, but the conversation turned confrontational almost immediately.

From the outset, Cam’ron came across as dismissive toward the former World Heavyweight Champion, setting an uneasy tone for the sit-down.

Things escalated when Uso began speaking about his family and openly acknowledged that he doesn’t view himself on the same level as Roman Reigns. Cam’ron responded with a smug agreement, doubling down by asking Uso if anyone had ever tried to fight him in public.

That didn’t sit well.

After exchanging more verbal shots, the situation boiled over into a physical altercation. Uso suddenly jumped up and pulled Cam’ron off his desk, landing a couple of punches before staff members rushed in to separate the two.

Moments later, the podcast feed was abruptly cut.

Safe to say, things didn’t end on a friendly note.

Jey Uso teams with Jimmy Uso and LA Knight to take on IShowSpeed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.