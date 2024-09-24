Monday was a big night for fans of “YEET.”

WWE Raw featured “Main Event” Jey Uso challenging Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

No shenanigans.

No interference.

Just 1, 2 and 3, and the WWE Universe witnessed Uso capture his first-ever singles championship in his WWE career, as he defeated Breakker with a spear and top-rope Uso splash to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The September 23 episode of WWE Raw went off the air with Uso having a big championship celebration in the crowd inside Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

