With a new champion comes a new belt.

One that is YEET-rific.

“Main Event” Jey Uso kicked off the 9/30 WWE Raw in Evansville, IN. with his son and fans leading him to the ring to kick off the final show for the red brand before the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event this weekend in Atlanta, GA.

During the show, Uso debuted his brand new WWE Intercontinental Championship title belt.

After the opening segment, WWE released a photo of Uso with the newly designed title belt backstage at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

Check out the brand new WWE Intercontinental Championship title belt below.