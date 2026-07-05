‘Main Event’ Jey Uso has some new ink.

The WWE Superstar surfaced via social media on the 4th of July on Saturday to share video footage of himself getting a new tattoo.

On his neck!

Footage was shared via Jey Uso’s Instagram Stories on 7/4 showing the longtime pro wrestling star getting the Bible verse Proverbs 17:17 inked on his neck (see photos below), along with some accompanying Samoan-style artwork.

Proverbs 17:17 states the following:

“A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.”

The Bible verse highlights unconditional, loyal friendship and the special purpose of family or close companions to provide support and step up during difficult times.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion appears to be gearing up for his next run as part of the revived version of The Bloodline, which has been re-established on WWE programming since Roman Reigns captured the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and defeated Jacob Fatu, getting “The Samoan Werewolf” to ‘acknowledge him’ as his ‘Tribal Chief’ and align himself with Reigns and The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey and ‘Big’ Jimmy Uso.

With that foursome already back on the same page, there is also Solo Sikoa roaming the scene after parting ways with The MFTs group he established on the WWE SmackDown brand, as well as rumors of Zilla Fatu joining WWE soon to join the mix.