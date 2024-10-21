“Main Event” Jey Uso likes the idea of The Usos vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Lucha Bros in WWE.

During a recent interview with Metro U.K., the WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about the recent addition of MCMG to WWE and addressed the rumors of The Lucha Bros soon joining the fold.

While touching on the topic, the master of “YEET!” in WWE talked about possibly reuniting with Jimmy Uso for a classic Usos vs. MCMG vs. Lucha Bros showdown.

“I would like to – and if I did go with the Motor City Machine Guns. I would like, I would like for my brother to do [it with me],” Uso said. “I would like to do it with Jimmy because I feel like with Jimmy – Sami [Zayn] is easy too, but I feel like with Jimmy, man, we are the best tag team in the world.”

He continued, “We’ve done everything. But I feel like if we did have a comeback, man, I would like to run with those guys [Shelley and Sabin], a couple guys from NXT, maybe the Lucha Bros. But they gotta walk through this door.”