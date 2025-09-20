What was the hardest thing for “Main Event” Jey Uso during his singles run?

Traveling alone.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said as much during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight’s WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event.

During the discussion, Uso spoke about being alone on the road being the biggest obstacle he faced during his singles run to the top in WWE.

“For me it was moving to Raw away from my brothers,” Jey said. “It was never the in-ring stuff, you know what I’m saying? It was just, all the miles alone. All the plane rides and rental cars alone.”

Uso continued, “That was my biggest obstacle to try to [overcome], man. Other than that, the ‘Yeet!’ movement just caught on by itself. That part was never hard.”

Jey Uso, who reunites with Jimmy Uso as The Usos take on The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WrestlePalooza, spoke about taking pride in tag-team wrestling.

“We take pride in tag team wrestling, you know what I’m saying?” Jey said. “I feel like we built that up ’cause it was a lost art in 2010 when we were coming in. There were no tag teams together, man. I feel like, to see all the young tag teams coming in the game together, it’s very motivating to try to get back and mix it up.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 7/6c for live WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN results coverage from Indianapolis, IN.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)