“Main Event” Jey Uso has been making the media rounds this week since his shocking victory over the weekend in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event in front of the record-breaking 70,000+ fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During a recent interview with former UFC double champion and current UFC commentator and ESPN analyst Daniel Cormier, the master of “YEET” and the man who will be challenging for one of WWE’s world titles on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada this April, explained how he found out about the Rumble win at the last minute.

“Man, I was humbled, man,” Uso said of his reaction to finding out he was going to be winning the Rumble this year. “I knew, as soon as they told me it was me, they told me like half-way during the day Saturday, man. ‘Hey, we need the last four to come in here,'” he recalled. “I’m last four, I see who’s with me. I’m like [looks around]. Yeah, they let me know, man. Then, I was like, man, I would show to my brothers, ‘Hey.’ They told them what it was, and I knew I liked it because I knew not one person in that arena [would] think it’s gonna be me. That’s the swerve I like.”

Uso continued, comparing it to how no one saw his WWE Intercontinental Championship victory coming over surging star Bron Breakker on WWE Raw a few months ago.

“Just like on Monday Night Raw on Bron Breakker, one of the hottest up-and-coming superstars,” he said. “He’s not gonna beat him on a Monday Night Raw, and they go crazy [when I won]. So that’s the emotion that I like to pump to the fans, man. We gotta swerve because everyone’s smart today. Everyone thinks they know. Y’all ain’t got no damn clue, man. I like to just let y’all enjoy the show, Uce. Enjoy it. Enjoy what we do. It’s entertainment, it’s fun. When you’re there with us, you just gotta be there with us, man. It’s a great show. I love this. I love what we do.”

Jey Uso shared the ring with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER on this week’s WWE Raw. He is scheduled to do the same with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on this Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown before ultimately making his choice on which title he will be pursuing at WrestleMania 41.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)