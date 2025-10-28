Everyone has seen the changes in personality in ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso over the past several weeks.

During an appearance on the official Raw Recap podcast following the October 28 episode of WWE Raw in Anaheim, CA., the master of “YEET” in WWE spoke about these changes, including how he’s tired of people saying he’s “just an entrance,” what he’s been trying to learn from John Cena, a potential reunion with Jimmy Uso and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

Over losing his joyfulness over the past few months: “I mean, nothing really changed on me, uce. You know, I still have fun. I still throw a party every Monday. I still like the kids, man. I still YEET with them. It’s just, man, when the bell rings, I just got to switch modes now, man. If I’m trying to get to the top, get back to the top, I got big hitters in front of me. I got guys like, man, CM Punk, you know, the guy like Gunther, guys like you know, the Seth Rollins, get well loose, but like, I got a heavy list in front of me and I got to .. I just can’t play. I just can’t play no more, man. I’m tired of like people saying I’m just an entrance or whatever. It was like, I ain’t got skills to hold it down up top, man. So I just, I just switched modes. It was like, I don’t know. I mean, it might be going back to the old ways thinking, you know, Bloodline ways, but man, that kind of mentality got the job done.”

On what he has taken from his first run as a singles star when he left The Bloodline: “Man, I liked that era. It was like, that’s where, that’s where the Main Event character was born from. Take no prisoners, man. I was, I was right-hand man for a reason. I do got that dog in me, man. If needed to be come out, I let it out, man. I just felt like, like how you said, it was everything that you named off. Going out on my own, succeeding. Man, being a top guy, being a big hitter on Monday Night Raw, man, I still feel like I ain’t got my flowers, uce. Like, I still feel like I’m still trying to prove myself. I’m tired of everybody talking down on my name, man. I bust- I go hard every single week, man. Every week, you see it, man. You see what I bring to the table, man. I’m still- I feel like I’m still getting looked over, still getting disrespected, man and that’s just gonna stop. Don’t let these bright colors, don’t let it fool you, because I get down, man. Seeing Punk asking me how far I’m gonna go, what I’m willing to do. Come on, man, y’all seen my story. I run through my own family to get to the top too now, because I understand what it takes. I’m just out for respect now.”

On a potential reunion with Jimmy Uso and if it was ever legitimately considered anytime recently: “Man, I’m never going to say no to Jimmy. Like, I’m never going to deny my brother of being one of the greatest tag teams of all time. I would love to run it back, being a super team, as you call it. But, man, I think we got unfinished business in this singles game right here. I think we still got a lot to prove. I want to see Big Jim get his title shot, man. I know it’s lurking around there. Whether it be SmackDown or Raw, my brother’s going to get one. I’m happy for him to just be on that route too, man. But I’m telling you, once he gets a taste of what it is, being like a singles star, man, and being a singles champion, man, it hit different, man. The money go up. All the side, the commercials go up. You know what I’m saying, uce? Everything goes up. So just want to- I still feel like I got, I got some things to prove, in my own journey right now.”

On how he and Roman Reigns are now equals: “He’s seen me now. You know what I’m saying? We equals now. You know, he did teach me the game, man. You know, I was a student to him. It was like I sat under the learning tree all of COVID. I was there, like, front row, man. Had my ticket just learning the game, man. Learning from Big Uce and learning from the Wise Man. Me and Roman got a love-hate relationship. Like, y’all can tell, man. But respect between us is there now. So he’s still Big Uce. He’s still my Tribal Chief, man. There’ll never be another Tribal Chief to Jey Uso but Roman Reigns.”

On wanting to learn from John Cena what a “big superface babyface” is supposed to be: “It’s like a double-edged sword. It was because I thought I made it. You know what I’m saying? Then when I got the big title at WrestleMania, those 52 days or 51 days was like almost the most, you know, like intimidating, like fun, anxious, man, because you just… You just get thrown into the fire and don’t even know what’s going on until you’re in it. But there’s a sense of some big dog on you walking around here amongst the boys. So I like that feeling of being number one with my peers. It’s just a feeling that you can’t describe until you got it. Sense of pressure for sure. But that workload, I thought I was working a lot, man. The workload doubled up, which is all good because that’s what champions are supposed to do. Media, all the side stuff, say no to nothing, man. Once I had the the title was I wanted to do every and anything, all the commercials, all the make a wish, everything, bro. Give it to me, man. I wanted to take, man, I just wanted to learn from Cena, man. I wanted to be like, what a big super baby face is supposed to be. That’s why I got the bright colors, too. It was like I’ll never steer from it, you know, just learning from them all, man. But, yeah, it was definitely want to get back to the damn title.”

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso faces CM Punk for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show this weekend at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

