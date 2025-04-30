Just days after capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso revealed a new tribal-style neck tattoo, further embracing his cultural roots and evolving look.

Uso shared a video of the tattoo session on Instagram, showing off the fresh ink by @samoan_mike, which runs from his chest and shoulder up the side of his neck. In the caption, he wrote, “Now I can show you. I wear my pain… #MyTurn #YEET.”

The new champion defeated GUNTHER in a career-defining win to open Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. While WWE hasn’t confirmed his next title defense, signs point to Logan Paul as a likely challenger, possibly setting the stage for a showdown at WWE Backlash.