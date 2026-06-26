‘Main Event’ Jey Uso sat down with Jackie Redmond for an in-depth, one-on-one interview heading into this Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions 2026 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the discussion, the “YEET” master of WWE spoke about his love-hate relationship with fans, The Bloodline and Roman Reigns and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On not caring about fans these days: “You want me to be honest? I really don’t care about the fans no more. ‘Cause when I was doing my thing, they saw the hate. I can’t miss it, it’s all in my face. Social media, whatever it is, man. When my name pops up, I see it out there. I’m gonna let y’all know. Most disliked video on WWE social media platforms. Look it up, uce. Like five, six, 10 videos out there. It’s all good. If anything, that thing lit a fire under me. All the noise, all the opinions. Cool. It is what it is, ’cause that’s part of the job. What’s up? (Jackie asks if Jey believes he wasn’t beloved by fans) I do. I take it back. It’s 50-50, man. Like I said, I’m confused. Pulling me left and right. I Yeet, I talk crap. I’m me now. My day ones know who they are. But there was a lot of people who did doubt me. Still doubting me right now.”

On what version he will be if he wins King of the Ring: “I will either be the most loved or the most hated wrestler on Planet Earth. … (Jackie asks if he really doesn’t care whether the fans love him or not) No, no. I really, no. At the end of the day, man, they still watching me, Jackie. Whether it be good news or bad news, it’s still news.”

On fans questioning him reuniting with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline: “Man, I’m an equal. But in my culture, we respect the Tribal Chief. The elders are it. I don’t think the outside world understand that. They’re just, ‘Oh, he’s going back to Roman Reigns.’ It’s a family thing, it’s a cultural thing. Y’all ain’t got nothing to do with it. Y’all ain’t even gonna understand it.”

On being tired of people not respecting his family: “(Jackie says Jey might understand why fans might wonder about his decision) I don’t. Because they not my family. At the end of the day, the Tribal Chief is the one. Why would we not follow him? Yeah, let’s talk wrestling. Highest box office draw. He is the damn man. I’m tired of y’all not putting respect on my family. What we gotta do? Tribal Chief show up, right? I got goosebumps, bro. When that music hit, eyes are glued to the screen. Name one person who else do it? Who? Oba? QB1? Seth? Gunther? Nah. If you want to ask me, uce. I’m above all those fools. I beat Seth as the world champ, I made Gunther tap. I’m about to smack Oba too. They keep doubting me. But if you look at me, uce, I done went to war. If you look at me, I ain’t gotta say nothing. ‘Cause I’m in the trenches. I’m a general in the game. You got these little homies coming up. Oba’s new. Cool. Oba big as hell. Cool. I got heart, Jackie-O. I’ll step to anybody. I don’t care. That’s Jey Uso, man.”

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso battles Oba Femi in the finals of the 2026 WWE King of the Ring tournament at WWE Night Of Champions this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first hour of the show, which features the King and Queen of the Ring finals, is scheduled to air live and free on ESPN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage.