The Bloodline runs deep.

Real deep.

During an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, “Main Event” Jey Uso spoke about just how deep.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion and the master of “YEET!” was asked during the discussion about another potential addition to The Bloodline, which has grown and changed in recent months with the addition of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

“I’m never going to say never, especially in this business,” Uso said. “Our family is deep. Our bloodline is really deep. I’m talking cousins. I’m talking about 10-15-year-olds who are ready right now.”

Uso continued, “We deep. Eyes open. We’re always going to keep this family business rolling.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)