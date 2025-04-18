Jey Uso is beginning to look toward the finish line of his in-ring journey.

With WrestleMania 41 potentially marking a major milestone in his career, Jey Uso finds himself on the verge of a huge moment. The fan-favorite star, known for his energetic “Yeet!” catchphrase, is currently favored to dethrone Gunther and capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship — which would be his first run with a world title in WWE.

If that moment comes to pass, it will cap off a long road that began back in 2010, when Uso made his WWE debut. Now, 15 years into his run, the veteran star admits that time is catching up with him.

Speaking with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Uso opened up about where he’s at physically and mentally as a performer.

“I feel like I’m entering the final stretch of my career,” Uso said. “I still feel strong, I’ve got a few good years left in me — but for the first time, I’m really starting to feel the wear and tear.”

When asked if he sees retirement on the horizon, Uso clarified that it’s not necessarily about ending things soon, but more about broadening his horizons outside the squared circle.

“It’s not that I see the end right now — it’s just that I’m getting older. I’ll be 40 this August,” he explained. “I love this business, it’s been everything to me. But I’m starting to feel the urge to explore new things.”

Whether or not WrestleMania 41 marks a career peak or the start of his final chapter, Jey Uso seems ready to embrace whatever comes next — both in and out of the ring.