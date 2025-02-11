– WWE announced on this week’s episode of WWE Raw that Sami Zayn suffered “spinal compression and extreme nerve damage” as a result of the package piledriver Kevin Owens gave him on last week’s episode of the show. Zayn was not at the 2/10 Raw show this week to sell the injury.

– During the opening segment of the 2/10 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, “Main Event” Jey Uso was attacked by WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, leading to the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner officially announcing he is going after GUNTHER’s title on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” WWE then confirmed “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 this April at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

– AJ Styles was shown wearing a Philadelphia Eagles baseball cap during his “arrival” shot at the top of the show on WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday night. “The Phenomenal” one pointed to the hat, proudly boasting the NFL Super Bowl 59 champions to the camera, as he walked the halls of Bridgestone Arena ahead of his first appearance since being traded from the WWE SmackDown brand to the WWE Raw brand.