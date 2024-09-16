“Main Event” Jey Uso knows what he wants.

Tag-team gold.

But not with his brother, with Sami Zayn.

The master of “YEET!” spoke about his desire to have a “full-blown tag-team run with Sami Zayn” in WWE during a recent interview with Metro U.K.

“I know we hated each other on screen, but we really love each other in the back, but it just came off on TV, so organically,” Uso said of Zayn. “You will have little glimpses of me and him on Raw but man, I really want to go like, full-blown tag team with him and try to see how that goes.”

Uso continued, “One of the most best times of my wrestling career was that Bloodline, with Sami Zayn.”

