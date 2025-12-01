‘Main Event’ Jey Uso is speaking up about recent run-ins with fans.

The WWE Superstar took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend with a pair of messages addressing how people have been approaching him in public, and why some of it has crossed a line.

Uso noted that fans have been touching or poking him without permission, something he says has been happening far too often.

“IF U SEE ME in public shi Please don’t walk up and poke me Or touch me,” Uso wrote. “How many strangers poke yall ass in a day?? Bout 38 for me…”

A quick-hit reminder from ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso.

His comments follow a broader conversation that several WWE names have addressed lately regarding inappropriate fan behavior.

AJ Lee, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley have all spoken up in recent months about the same issue with overly eager fans.

In November, Lee encountered a fan at the Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo who later created an AI-generated video depicting the two “kissing.” Lee called the video “inappropriate” and “harassment,” and the fan has since been banned from attending future Big Event shows and conventions.

Despite the boundary issues, Uso made it clear he still loves connecting with fans, especially those who approach him respectfully.

“I love my fans right…. But to the lady who asked me about ‘me’ today.. Appreciate you,” Uso wrote. “U know who you are.. YEET”

Not all messages about fans are negative!

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso is scheduled to return to the ring tonight on WWE Raw, where he takes on LA Knight in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final-ever opponent in his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13.