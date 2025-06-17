The final WWE King of the Ring first round tournament match took place on Monday night.

During the June 16, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, it was “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed in the final four-way opening round match in the ongoing 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

When all was said-and-done, after interference from Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn and LA Knight, it was Uso who hit two top-rope Uso Splashes on Reed to score the pinfall victory.

With the win, Uso moves on to face Cody Rhodes in the semifinals of the tournament on next week’s episode of WWE Raw on June 23 in Columbus, OH. The winner will secure one of the spots in the King of the Ring finals.

The WWE King of the Ring tournament finals will take place at WWE Night Of Champions 2025. The winner of that will earn a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025.