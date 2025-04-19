“YEET!”

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso did it.

Kicking things off with the first match of the evening at WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19, 2025 was the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, with Gunther defending against ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso.

After a hard fought, back-and-forth battle, Uso hit three top-rope Uso splashes in a row before slapping Gunther’s own choke on “The Ring General,” forcing the tap out and earning the victory via submission.

With the win, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso is your new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Following the victory, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso was embraced by an emotional Jimmy Uso in the middle of the ring. The “YEET”-abration then worked its’ way through the sea of fans inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Jey Uso YEETS to the ring at #WrestleMania alongside the @SlimJim Ultimate Fan Experience Sweepstakes winner! pic.twitter.com/w7lPVI0caZ — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025