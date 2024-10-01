September 23, 2024 was a historic night in the career of “Main Event” Jey Uso.

September 30, 2024 was even cooler.

The new WWE Intercontinental Champion kicked off this week’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw, after a brief introduction by Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett.

The master of “YEET!” was accompanied by a sea of fans for the single camera shot walk from the back, through the crowd and to the ring.

One of those fans?

Jey Uso’s son.

The WWE veteran acknowledged as much during his show-opening promo on September 30, and the tidbit of information was also brought up on commentary by the aforementioned Tessitore and Barrett.

Uso’s son also appeared on his WrestleMania XL Vlog back in April.

YEET!

jey uso brought his son jeyce with him, i love this #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lWgpsJHseM — mister j (@brandnewdrip) October 1, 2024