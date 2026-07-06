Jey Uso’s wife, Takecia Fatu, has filed for divorce, bringing an end to the couple’s 12-year marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Takecia listed the couple’s marriage date as February 13, 2014, and stated that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The filing notes that the couple shares two sons, including a minor son, Jeyce, who was born in 2012, as well as an adult son who is over the age of 18.

As part of the divorce filing, Takecia requested primary physical custody of Jeyce while indicating that she is open to sharing joint legal custody.

In addition to custody, Takecia is seeking exclusive use of the family’s Georgia home, along with child support, spousal support, and payment of her attorney fees as the divorce proceedings move forward.

MORE RECENT JEY USO NEWS: ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso Gets New Neck Tattoo Possibly Related To The Reunited Version Of The Bloodline (Photos)