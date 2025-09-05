The lineup for the biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year continues to take shape.

During the special live episode of TNA iMPACT on September 4 in Minneapolis, MN., TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella came out to kick off the show with a big announcement.

The shot-caller for TNA announced that Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana will take place for the TNA World Championship at the upcoming TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 12, 2025.

Later in the show, Indi Hartwell won a triple-threat number one contender match to earn a shot at the TNA Knockouts Championship. With the win, she will face the winner of the Ash By Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich title tilt at the upcoming TNA Victory Road 2025 special event, in the TNA Knockouts Championship match at TNA Bound For Glory 2025.

Previously announced for TNA Bound For Glory on October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts is The Hardys vs. Team 3D in a final showdown for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/12 for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2025 results.