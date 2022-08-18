Tonight’s House of the Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite opened with world champion CM Punk coming to the ring and delivering yet another classic promo, where he took shots at Adam Page, Eddie Kingston, and especially at interim world champion, Jon Moxley.

This brought the Purveyor of Violence out for a face-to-face confrontation, where it was confirmed that the highly-anticipated unification title match will indeed take place at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

We aren't even 15 minutes into #AEWDynamite y'all pic.twitter.com/EiHg8ENwzp — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 18, 2022

You'll want to watch every second of this clip #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/R0a0PkaHNl — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 18, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

-CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley AEW unification title match

-Finals of the AEW trios tournament to crown the first-ever trios champions