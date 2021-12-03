The Impact Wrestling World Title match is now official for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The match will see Moose defend the Impact World Title in a Triple Threat against W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona.

This week’s Impact saw Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards defeat Moose and Morrissey in the main event. After the match, Morrissey turned on Moose. The match was made after Moose and Cardona brawled in the opening segment, which brought out Edwards and Morrissey.

Impact Hard To Kill will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Participants TBA

Winner receives a future title shot.

