WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently announced details for his September 26th 50th Anniversary show from The Ballpark at Jackson in Tennessee. PW Insider reports that the main event will see The King team up with the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express to take on “Dangerous” Doug Gilbert, “Lvr Boy” Matt Riviera, and “Wildefire” Tommy Rich in a Thunderdome Cage match.

Other stars who are set to appear: Lex Luger, Koko B. Ware, Sgt. Slaughter, D’Low Brown, Kane, bobby Eaton, Tony Atlas, Dory Funk Jr. and more.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 3,000 fans will be able to attend the event.