Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut and features first round matches of the King of the Ring tournament. Fightful Select has released a few spoilers prior to the show going on the air. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

LINEUP:

Natalya vs. IYO SKY Queen of the Ring First Round

Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile Queen of the Ring First Round

Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka Queen of the Ring First Round

Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor King of the Ring First Round

Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov King of the Ring First Round

Gunther vs. Sheamus King of the Ring First Round

Backstage News:

-The rundown was on display at ringside throughout the day.

-Corey Brennan learned that Jey Uso is scheduled to replace Drew McIntyre, at least per internal listings

-Gunther vs. Sheamus was listed as the main event, SRS and Brennan have confirmed.

-Several new draftees and the NXT callups are at tonight’s show, per Sean Ross Sapp.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston was moved off of the show, according to Corey Brennan