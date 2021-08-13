Brian Myers earned a Battle Royal on last night’s Impact Wrestling to become the new #1 contender to Impact World Champion Kenny Omega.

Myers will get his title shot at the Emergence special on Friday, August 20. He will face the winner of Christian Cage vs. Omega match on tonight’s AEW Rampage premiere, which is for the Impact World Title.

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams has also been announced for Emergence.

Impact Emergence will air on Impact Plus on Friday, August 20, previously taped at Skyway Studios in Nashville. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.