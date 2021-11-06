The main event for night one of NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 16 is set.

Shingo Takagi will defend his IWGP World Heavyweight championship against this year’s G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada at the event, which takes place on January 4th from the historic Tokyo Dome. The match was confirmed following this morning’s Power Struggle pay per view, which saw Takagi retain the title against Zack Sabre Jr.

Okada was also victorious at Power Struggle against Tama Tonga from the Guerrillas of Destiny. Had Okada lost he would have forfeited his Tokyo Dome opportunity over to Tonga.

This year’s WrestleKingdom 16 will be held over three nights for the first time in NJPW history. Nights one and two will take place from the Tokyo Dome (January 4th & 5th), as well as a third night on January 8th from Yokohama Arena.