NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis finally has a challenger for the upcoming When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view event as Trevor Murdoch became the top contender on Tuesday’s NWA Powerrr.

Murdoch earned the right to challenge Aldis for the strap by winning a 15-man battle royale.

Murdoch eliminated Thom Latimer and Adonis to win the battle royale. The pay-per-view event will take place on June 6. No other matches have been booked for this show.