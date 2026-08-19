Another championship match is official for WWE NXT Heatwave.

The NXT Championship picture was left unsettled after Zilla Fatu interfered in the number one contender’s match between Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana.

Waller and Montana joined NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo for an in-ring segment on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, with the three addressing the situation ahead of Heatwave.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone eventually came out and settled the issue, announcing that D’Angelo will defend the NXT Championship against both Waller and Montana in a Triple Threat match at Heatwave.

WWE NXT Heatwave takes place Sunday, August 30 from Edinburg, Texas.

Also announced for the show, NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey will defend against Kelani Jordan, while ZARIA and Wren Sinclair will meet in a title unification match involving the NXT North American and Women’s Speed championships.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live NXT Heatwave Results coverage.