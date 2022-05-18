The main event is now official for WWE NXT In Your House.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a segment where NXT Champion Bron Breakker had words with Joe Gacy, who was looking down on the ring from the balcony above the crowd, with his two hooded disciples standing guard. Gacy challenged Breakker to a title match at In Your House, but if Breakker gets disqualified he will lose the title.

Breakker then accepted the challenge and WWE later confirmed it.

NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday, June 4. The location has not been officially announced, but it’s likely to be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, or at a venue near Chicago as the WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event is scheduled for that Sunday, June 5 at the Allstate Arena.

Below is the updated line-up for NXT In Your House:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

