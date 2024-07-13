The WWE SummerSlam 2024 main event appears to be set.

Following the July 12 episode of WWE SmackDown at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, the main event for WWE’s next premium live event appears to be set.

Solo Sikoa came out to the ring for the main event segment on the 7/12 WWE on FOX blue brand show, which followed Jacob Fatu’s savage single-handed attack of the WWE Tag-Team Champions #DIY and former title-holders A-Town Down Under.

“The Tribal Chief” demanded the WWE Universe “acknowledge him,” which led to passionate “We Want Roman!” chants from the Worcester crowd, prompting Sikoa to respond, “You don’t deserve Roman, so now you got me!”

Cody Rhodes would eventually come out to confront The Bloodline group in the ring, agreeing to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Solo Sikoa at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

“The American Nightmare” noted that if it were up to him, he wouldn’t even wait for SummerSlam, he’d fight Solo on SmackDown right now.

That ended up being the wrong thing to say.

Rhodes would then be savagely attacked by The Bloodline, bloodied and tied up in the ropes and forced to watch as the group took out his longtime friend Randy Orton, putting him through the commentary table in vicious fashion.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled to take place from Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Also scheduled for the show is “Queen” Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, “King” GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage from Cleveland, OH.