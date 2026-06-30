Roman Reigns is officially headed for one of the biggest matches of the summer.

The closing segment of this week’s episode of WWE Raw saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion make his way to the ring alongside Jacob Fatu to address the WWE Universe.

After telling the Atlantic City crowd to acknowledge him, Reigns was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who quickly turned the segment into a challenge.

Rollins ran through his lengthy list of accomplishments before pointing out one statistic he believes still hangs over Reigns’ head — that the reigning World Heavyweight Champion has never been able to defeat him. Looking to get under Reigns’ skin, “The Visionary” challenged the “OTC” to a match at SummerSlam, suggesting it could be the final opportunity for the longtime rivals to face one another. Rollins also emphasized that it might be Reigns’ last chance to finally score a victory over him.

Reigns didn’t waste much time responding.

Acknowledging that defeating Rollins is something he still needs to accomplish, Reigns accepted the challenge, making their blockbuster showdown official for WWE SummerSlam.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 results coverage from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.