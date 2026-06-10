NARAKU is heading to NXT Great American Bash, and a championship opportunity now awaits the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

A high-stakes singles match took place on the June 9 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, as NARAKU squared off against Mason Rook with a future title shot on the line. The winner would earn a spot at NXT Great American Bash on June 28 and challenge for the NXT Championship.

The bout remained competitive throughout, but outside interference ultimately played a major role in determining the outcome.

During the match, Kam Hendrix appeared at ringside and became involved in the action, creating a distraction for Rook at a crucial moment. The opening proved costly, as NARAKU quickly took advantage of the situation and connected with his finishing offense to secure the victory.

One distraction was all it took.

With the win, NARAKU officially punched his ticket to NXT Great American Bash and moved one step closer to capturing championship gold in WWE.

The victory also sets up a major title showdown, as NARAKU will now challenge Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship. The match will mark NARAKU’s first championship opportunity since arriving in NXT and gives the internationally acclaimed star a chance to add another major title to his career collection.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.