There is said to be a lot of main roster WWE talents at the Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to Fightful Select.

We noted before how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was headed to the PC to scout talent this week. You can click here for that report. It was also reported how main roster talents were asked to train at the Performance Center to brush up on their skills before WWE returns to touring next month, believed to be a request from Vince. You can click here for that report.

RAW and SmackDown Superstars working the Performance Center this week is apparently a part of this edict. It was noted that this will be a very busy week at the Performance Center, between Vince’s visit and the main roster Superstars training.

