Add another one to the list of WWE Superstars who are coming to the ring with a different tune than fans are used to hearing.

As noted late last week here at WrestlingHeadlines.com, several WWE Superstars have been pushing for older, more popular versions of their entrance theme music to be brought back as of late.

During the WWE SmackDown show this past Friday in Perth, Australia, “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura returned after his latest hiatus from the company to answer the latest open challenge for the WWE United States Championship from reigning title-holder Sami Zayn.

When “The King of Strong Style” made his walk to the ring, fans noticed the sounds of his older, arguably much more popular theme son, “The Rising Sun.”

According to sources, a number of WWE Superstars have recently requested to revert back to their previous entrance themes or make other changes to their music. Names such as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have reportedly been among those vocal about wanting updates to their entrance tracks.

In an update, Monday’s WWE Raw show in Perth also featured a throwback theme returning, this time for a women’s wrestling star.

Heading into the second match of the evening on the October 13 episode of WWE Raw at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Rhea Ripley came out to her fan-favorite “This is My Brutality” tune to a monster reaction from her hometown fans ‘Down Under.’

It was her opponent, however, that switched things up.

Kairi Sane, sporting a nasty bruise and swelling above her eye and fresh off of getting smacked in the face by Asuka in the latest intimidation control-tactic by “The Empress of Tomorrow,” came to the ring to a different theme song than fans are used to hearing.

As one-half of The Kabuki Warriors made her way to the ring accompanied by Asuka, the sounds of her old theme song “The Next Voyage” by CFO$, replacing her Def Rebel theme music “Voyager.”

Sane would go on to lose to Ripley in singles action, but joined Asuka in a savage post-match attack on Ripley and Sky that saw the two needing to be helped to the backstage area by several ring officials.

