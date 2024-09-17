Another big match has been announced for an upcoming WWE NXT show.

For the second week of NXT on CW, which as noted was moved from St. Louis to Chesterfield, MO., WWE has announced A-Town Down Under vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller issued the challenge in a digital exclusive segment released on Tuesday afternoon.

Within minutes of it being posted, the challenge was accepted.