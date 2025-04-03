It was reported in September that Kiana James had been sidelined due to a leg injury.

Earlier today, James shared a new video on social media, where she confirmed her injury and showcased her rehabilitation process.

She wrote in the caption, “No one’s got you like you got you.”

James wrestled her last match on the June 17th episode of WWE RAW, where she faced IYO SKY and Zelina Vega in a triple threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

It is unclear when James will return to WWE television. She was drafted to WWE RAW in 2024.

Eric Bischoff recently addressed speculation about his retirement from wrestling after some comments he made on his “83 Weeks” podcast.

While he initially stated that he had done all he could in the business and lacked the desire to focus on it, some interpreted this as him leaving wrestling entirely. However, in an interview with Adam Cailler of the Daily Star, Bischoff clarified that he is not retired and dismissed any reports suggesting otherwise. He said,

“The wrestling media were sloppy as it were. I was asked a question and made a comment and it was taken out of context. The context was ‘Eric, do you think you’ll ever be involved full time in the wrestling business? Do I ever want to run a wrestling company, or own a wrestling company, or work full time for any wrestling company?’ My answer is absolutely not. That’s never going to happen again. That is in my rear view mirror, as I like to say.

“But that doesn’t mean that I won’t make appearances from time to time. I have been doing these things for the last five years – if there’s an opportunity to do what I refer to as a one off or just simple appearances or something like that, of course, I’ll do that. Full time will never happen again. Somehow that got written into a headline that made it seem like I retired from wrestling forever. You could have said that eight years ago. I guess that’s the wrestling media.”

In a January 2025 interview on “Not Sam Wrestling,” Karrion Kross reflected on his experiences working with The Wyatt Sicks during their late 2024 to early 2025 feud. He expressed that the “spooky lane” is primarily associated with The Wyatt Sicks, allowing him to explore different facets of his character, including incorporating dark humor and revisiting elements from his early independent wrestling days. Kross also mentioned his desire to honor the late Bray Wyatt’s vision, noting that everyone involved with The Wyatt Sicks was handpicked by Wyatt. He emphasized his commitment to delivering a storyline that would have met Wyatt’s approval.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Kross was asked whether it was difficult working with The Wyatt Sicks. He said,

“For me, it wasn’t difficult at all. I had a blast with it. It was really, really fun. I had a ton of ideas that I put on the table that I was hoping we could get to. Maybe there’s still time in the future to circle back and get to them, but it was a lot of fun. I think there’s still a lot of mileage to be explored there. I had tons of ideas with Windham that we wanted to do that I think I can translate for them, which would be complimentary towards their story arc as well. I remember one story that Windham and a fellow named Nick Manfredini, he was an incredible writer with WWE. They were writing for me, and they ran it by me to see if I would like it. At one point, they wrote this thing where I was in a church queue, and it seemed like I was confessing to someone behind the other side of the door, like how you see in horror movies and stuff like that, and you couldn’t see my face, and there was a monologue, and I don’t want to say what the monologue was, because maybe there’s a way to get to it. Maybe there’s a place for it. But by the end of it, I leaned forward. Windham and Nick wanted me to have the Fiend mask on, and there was an idea out there that they were coming up with where Windham would have to overcome, or Bray Wyatt would have to overcome that side of him that he didn’t really want to get near, so that was that was a really cool concept. I thought maybe we could revisit and and reformat Jason Baker, who’s an amazing Hollywood FX artist. He did a lot of Bray’s masks. They were talking about maybe potentially giving me like a symbiote of The Fiend on my shoulder and up my arm.”

He continued, “Dude, it was [goosebumps], and I’m just sitting there and I’m reading this and I was like so honored that they’re being so collaborative to let me be a part of these incredible ideas that they captivated people all over the world with that they still go back and watch. Then there was new fresh stuff I came up with too that would be very emotionally engaging. I’ll put it that way. We can still go back down that road very, very easily. The way I’ve always thought about anything I would do with the Wyatt Sicks at this point is to be the villain that Windham would want me to be for them. They need a strong opposition. It’s cool to have them run people over and take people out and show dominance. But at some point, even like Superman, he’s got to hit that kryptonite at some point. Then the story becomes really interesting. If Superman is invincible and he runs through everybody, you kind of check out after a while, right? So, if we revisit that, that’s what I want to do for them. I want to be the villain they deserve.”