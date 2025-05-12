– WPIX Channel 11 spoke with WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega to promote the upcoming two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

– Speaking of news coverage, multiple mainstream media outlets have covered the passing of hardcore pro wrestling legend Sabu at the age of 60. The New York Times and E! Online are just a couple, as NBC News, FOX News and USA Today were among the others.

– The complete second episode of “Stone Cold Takes on America” has been released in its’ entirety via the A&E YouTube channel. Watch the episode dubbed “Steve Austin Learns New Tricks In Vegas” via the YouTube player embedded below.

– As the company prepares for the return of WWE Money In The Bank, the latest episode of WWE Playlist dropped on YouTube on Monday morning, which looks back at the best same-night Money In The Bank cash-ins in history.