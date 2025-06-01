– Mainstream media outlets have begun picking up the news regarding R-Truth’s WWE departure. The FOX 10 Phoenix website ran an article on Sunday covering the situation.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Sunday to comment on El Hijo del Vikingo capturing the AAA Mega Championship this weekend, ahead of his scheduled match against Chad Gable at AAA x NXT Worlds Collide 2025 on June 7. “Congratulations to El Hijo del Vikingo,” Levesque wrote via X. ” The stakes just got higher for Worlds Collide this Saturday…”

– TMZ Sports spoke with WWE Hall of Fame legend Goldberg and his son, Gage Goldberg, in a new interview released via their official YouTube channel.

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel released the complete “John Cena’s Greatest Rivalries” documentary on Sunday.

– Paradigm Talent Agency touted two of their clients, CM Punk and Liv Morgan, being among those representing WWE at the Netflix Tudum event on Saturday night. “CM Punk and Liv Morgan at Netflix TUDUM 2025,” the talent agency wrote via Instagram. “Netflix’s premier celebration of global fandom and storytelling, now streaming.”