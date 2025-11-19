A headline-grabbing moment from WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden is now making waves in New York sports media.

The back cover of Wednesday’s New York Daily News on November 19 is devoted to a shot of New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo standing alongside The Judgment Day during their on-screen confrontation with Andrew Schulz (see photo below). The paper paired the image with a feature story on Skattebo defending his decision to appear on Raw, and to take a few bumps, despite being out for the rest of the NFL season.

Skattebo, a breakout rookie fan favorite due to his bruising running style, saw his debut campaign end abruptly on October 26 after suffering a dislocated ankle, fractured fibula, and a deltoid ligament rupture against the Eagles. He’s currently recovering from surgery, but still stepped into a semi-physical role Monday night, appearing with several Giants teammates to back up Schulz during a heated face-off with Judgment Day. Skattebo was shoved multiple times during the segment.

As sports talk shows picked up the clip, the injured running back took to social media on Tuesday to address critics questioning how he’s spending his downtime.

“Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on,” Skattebo wrote. “I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy. Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say.”

WWE has leaned more heavily into spotlighting celebrity and athlete guests since the TKO and Netflix era began, and Skattebo’s appearance even resulted in a few official WWE T-shirts dropping this week.

The Daily News piece also included reaction from Skattebo’s teammates, including fellow running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

“I wasn’t there last night,” Tracy said. “Best believe I was fighting at home, though, telling him to duck and sit down. But Cam’s a wild man, and everybody knows that, so he’s gonna go out there and do what he do.”