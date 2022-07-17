Pwinsider.com reported today that more Vince McMahon stories are being worked on by a number of mainstream media outlets.

They learned of the news from “someone who was contacted for a potential interview that HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel has been prepping a potential story on the McMahon allegations.” They have been trying to reach out to former female company employees.

They also confirmed that reporters for the Wall Street Journal are working on another potential story on McMahon that they expect to drop in the coming weeks and have been trying to talk with former WWE women’s wrestlers in recent days.

As previously reported, the second Wall Street Journal report alleged McMahon paid $12 million in hush money to four women in the past 16 years to suppress sexual misconduct and infidelity allegations. The first report from the WSJ was about how McMahon had a $3 million hush pact in January after McMahon and a former paralegal had an affair.