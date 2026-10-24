Additional travel complications have emerged ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026, as multiple international airlines have extended flight suspensions to Riyadh through the scheduled date of the premium live event.

On Saturday, October 24, Air India and Air India Express announced that flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended through November 7 due to ongoing regional security concerns.

The announcement is particularly notable because November 7 is the same date WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel at Riyadh Season Stadium.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also confirmed the extended suspensions, which come amid continued disruptions to international air travel throughout Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air has extended its suspension of Riyadh flights through November 30, while service to Jeddah will remain suspended through November 10.

The latest cancellations follow similar decisions by other international carriers, with several airlines suspending or reducing operations in Saudi Arabia amid repeated missile and drone attacks targeting airports and other infrastructure.

The extended restrictions add another potential logistical complication for WWE, which is scheduled to bring talent, production personnel and equipment to Riyadh for Crown Jewel.

However, there has been no indication that the affected airlines were being used for WWE’s transportation arrangements or that the cancellations have directly impacted preparations for the event.

Earlier this week, TKO executive Ari Emanuel acknowledged that the company was monitoring the security situation daily while evaluating potential alternative locations for upcoming events.

“Right now, everything’s still set,” Emanuel said during an appearance on Fox News, confirming that no events had been canceled at that time.

Despite the latest airline suspensions and continued regional instability, WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel’s scheduled date or location.

The event remains advertised for November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium.

We will continue to monitor the situation for further updates.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel Results coverage.